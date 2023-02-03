Performers to be added to Circus Ring of Fame on Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation announced the members who will be joining its long list of honored performers.

The foundation held a press conference Friday at the Circus Sarasota Tent.

2023 Circus Ring of Fame inductees include:

Peggy Williams : Peggy Williams’ contributions to Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey and the circus industry literally made history. In 1970, Peggy became the first female graduate of Clown College to perform in The Greatest Show On Earth . In 1980, she was the company’s first female performance director. Peggy also worked to create Ringling’s Department of Educational Services. Under her leadership, Circusworks was created and gained national attention and was taught in classrooms nationwide.

The Alexis Brothers : Marco and Paulo Lorador performed their artistic hand balancing to millions of fans worldwide including the late Queen Elizabeth and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. The Alexis Brothers have been featured in The Greatest Show On Earth and Cirque du Soleil where they headlined the Mystere show at Treasure Island Resort for 25 years.

Jeanette Williams : Jeanette’s heritage is from Germany’s famous Circus Williams family. She performed with liberty horses and multiple animals in Europe and in the United States with Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey . Jeanette produced her own show in America and became a prominent agent for circus arts talent.

Father Jerry Hogan: A priest for the Archdiocese of Boston for 46 years, Father Jerry served for three decades as the national “Circus Chaplain” under the direction of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. Father Jerry frequently traveled ministering to different circus troupes and performers. He was a fixture in the circus community, presiding over weddings, baptisms, memorial services and counseling his large flock. Father Jerry was loved by many. Acclaimed Circus Historian and author, Chris Barry, will represent him.

The Generation NeXt award winners are:

Annaliese Nock is the youngest daughter of circus superstar, Bello Nock. Thus, her moniker “DareDaughter”. She proudly represents the eighth generation of performing Nocks! She made her performance debut at 11 years old on Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey , performing her solo hand-balancing act. Annaliese has performed across the globe in prestigious shows: Big Apple Circus, World Christmas Circus in Stuttgart, Germany, “Bello Mania” at the New Victory Theater in NYC, Royal Melbourne Show in Australia, Circo Mundial in Spain, the Grande Fete Lilloise du Cirque in France, and for Cirque du Soleil’s Season Opening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Annaliese Nock broke through the glass ceiling a long time ago! And the sky’s not the limit; it’s where she’s most comfortable!

Daniella Arata Quiroga many years of training in hand balancing and contortion has cultivated her into the elegant artist she is today. With a circus pedigree that reads like a who’s who of European circus royalty, this eighth generation circus performer’s talent runs deep in the veins. Descended from the famed Les Arata, Osmani and Tabares ancestry, she honed her skills while traveling alongside her renowned circus artist parents Nelson and Katya Arata-Quiroga of The Flying Tabares, circus impresarios, producers of famed Circus Vargas and 2004 Golden Clown winners at the international circus festival of Monte Carlo. Now, garnering kudos and accolades in her own right, Daniella enchants and delights audiences with an elegant demonstration of strength and flexibility. Poised and graceful, she uses her body to create beautiful shapes and poses. Daniella then contorts her body and using only her feet, aims and shoots an authentic bow and arrow as the final highlight of her captivating routine!

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.