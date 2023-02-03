Parrish Community High School reopens with increased law enforcement presence

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Classes were back in session Friday at Parrish Community High School after a chaotic two days with lockdowns and rumors.

There was a scare Thursday morning after an alarm was triggered, a day after threats were reported against the school, officials say.

The lockdowns were triggered in both instances by “medical incidents.” The school board said chaos, including a stampede of students running out of the building following the incident. Video posted to social media showed students screaming and running from the gates of the high school.

District spokesperson Michael Barber said law enforcement and school district security were called to the campus each of the last two days to investigate alleged threats associated with the school.

“Both threats have been investigated and deemed to be unfounded by law enforcement,” Barber said via email Thursday morning.

The school took to social media to dispute rumors that the lockdown was the result of violence, saying that rumors led to chaos. Parents and students in the district have said they were unhappy with the schools response, but the district assured the parents that there was never any danger to the community. Despite the presence of law enforcement, a teacher in the school said she saw low attendance numbers Friday and several parents commented on social media that their students were being kept home.

The district’s support staff was made available to meet with students that request their services. Anyone who left campus following the incident will be marked excused.

“In regards to attendance for February 2: If your child was present for periods 1 and 2, but absent for periods 4 and 6 , we will mark their absence as excused. There is no need to call the attendance desk. Thank you,” the school posted to social media.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.