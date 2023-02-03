North Port Police warns residents about suspicious activity

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is asking residents to be watchful of people they’re describing as suspicious, knocking on the doors of homes at odd hours.

Police released a doorbell camera video of a recent incident in the Estates area.

“Be vigilant when people are knocking late at night. Call 941-429-7300 or 9-1-1,” the tweet says.

NPPD is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors w/ masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area. This brief video somewhat captured an incident from late Wed night. Be vigilant when people are knocking late at night. Call 941-429-7300 or 9-1-1. pic.twitter.com/FatjBdmuFe — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) February 3, 2023

