North Port Police warns residents about suspicious activity

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The North Port Police Department is asking residents to be watchful of people they’re describing as suspicious, knocking on the doors of homes at odd hours.

Police released a doorbell camera video of a recent incident in the Estates area.

“Be vigilant when people are knocking late at night. Call 941-429-7300 or 9-1-1,” the tweet says.

