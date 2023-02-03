Official Ian death toll rises to 149

(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday.

The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said the Lee County total had increased to 72. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28 in Lee and Charlotte counties before crossing the state.

In all, Ian-related deaths have been confirmed in 19 counties.

Collier and Sarasota counties have each had 10 deaths, while Charlotte County has had nine and Monroe County and Volusia County have each had seven, according to the news release.

