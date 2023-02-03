First Alert Traffic: Bicyclist hurt in crash near Fruitville/Tuttle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Traffic is backed up near the intersection Frutiville and Tuttle in Sarasota following a serious crash.

Police are on the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist crash. Officials confirm there are serious injuries. The crash is just north of the intersection of Fruitville Road and Tuttle.

The southbound lanes of Tuttle are closed at 6th Street. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route if possible.

