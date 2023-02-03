Advertise With Us
FDOT moves US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout lane closures to Sunday

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has moved lane closures for the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout to the weekend.

Lane closures on US at Gulfstream Avenue roundabout on Sunday, February 5 through Thursday, February 9. Access will be maintained for all routes, see lane closure work details below.

Nighttime/Lane Closures:

  • The inside lanes on US 41 between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue will be closed.
  • The eastbound outside lane exiting the island will be closed.
  • Lane closures will be in effect Sunday through Wednesday nights beginning at midnight.
  • Crews will excavate existing pavement and prepare the curb pad for concrete. This work will require machinery to excavate existing pavement, expect noise from backup alarms and equipment operation.

Daytime/Lane Closures:

  • The inside lanes on US 41 between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue will be closed.
  • The eastbound outside lane exiting the island will be closed.
  • Lane closures will be in effect Monday through Thursday between 6 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • These lane closures are necessary as crews pour concrete for new median curb and new storm drain inspections.

Motorists should exercise caution when driving through the project, as crews will be working closely next to active lanes. Please watch for concrete trucks, equipment and personnel entering/exiting the work zones.

