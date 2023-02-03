Embracing Our Differences artwork vandalized

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Embracing Our Differences has confirmed that its art exhibit in Sarasota was vandalized earlier this week.

The exhibit was vandalized on Jan. 31 around 11 p.m. The target was one particular artwork in our 20th anniversary outdoor exhibition at Bayfront Park in downtown Sarasota. One or more individuals attacked “Women of the Bluest Eye,” a work by Donna M. Richardson of Tampa.

The organization described the attack as a “rage-filled violent assault.” Someone witnessed the attack and has come forward with information, the organization confirms.

According to the artist, “Women of the Bluest Eye” “celebrates the noble beauty and divine nature of people of indigenous descent and contemporary American culture. I draw power from roots deep in sacred African and Native American art, spirituality, and ritual. This art piece was inspired by my favorite book and the character ‘Pecola,’ whose story resonated with me and millions of other little black girls who struggled to fit the typical standard of beauty thus wishing for ‘blue eyes,’ including Oprah Winfrey and Viola Davis, who are depicted in the work. To me ‘embracing our differences’ must also include embracing and celebrating what makes every individual beautiful, unique, and worthy of love. You never know; they may grow up to be an Academy Award-winning actress or the first black woman billionaire.”

Sarah Wertheimer, EOD’s executive director, says that the City of Sarasota and the Chief of Police have been extremely helpful. “They’ve been consistently supportive through this whole traumatic event,” she says. “The police have our back, and it really means a lot.”

Sarasota Police are investigating.

EOD says they have already sent the banner to the printers to re-print and its setup crew is working on what machinery they will need to stand it back up. This will cost them about $3,000 in printing and labor.

