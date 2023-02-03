Advertise With Us
A cold front will move across the Suncoast with strong winds

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A cold front will make its way into the Suncoast today. As it works its way down the peninsula today our winds will turn southwest off the Gulf waters.

This twist in the winds will spike the morning humidity and cause the patchy fog that burns off by mid-morning in areas where it forms.

We’ll be watching the effects of the fog, if any, during the morning commute. By noon, we will watch for the chance of light rain spreading across the area as the cold front itself inches closer.

After the front passes by in the afternoon, the third important impact of the forecast will begin the develop as winds pick up.

Late afternoon and evening winds could gust to 30 mph, and boaters should monitor the weathercasts for advisories before leaving port. Sunshine will return on Saturday as drier air moves in and clouds begin to mix away. No frigid air will accompany this front but nighttime temperatures could drop 8 to 10 degrees on Saturday night.

Winds will begin to die down as bit on Sunday but skies will cloud again as the front that moved past on Friday reverses course and returns as a warm front with a chance for showers.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

