Cold front to bring some rain Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A First Alert Weather heads up on Friday as we are expecting a line of showers to move through as the cold front pushes past our area just after noon. This line will not be all that intense but we can expect to see some brief downpours in some areas but generally moderate rain can be expected for about 30-40 minutes in your neighborhood. It will be disruptive for only a short period of time.

Look for some moderate to heavy downpours for a short period of time Friday afternoon (WWSB)

There may be some sea fog developing out ahead of this front with overnight lows in the mid 60s. We warm into the mid to upper 70s by noon and then temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon as the rain and front move through. By 5 p.m. it will cool down to near 70 degrees as those winds shift to the NNW at 15-20 mph. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Friday night skies begin to clear and temperatures will fall into the low to mid 50s by sunrise on Saturday. Winds will be strong through the night and all day on Saturday. Those winds will be out of the NE at 15-20 mph with gusts up to 30 at times on Saturday. We will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times on Saturday with a high around 74 degrees.

Warmer weather begins again on Sunday (WWSB)

Sunday we begin to warm up as those winds shift more out of the east and calm down a bit to 10-15 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies as a little piece of energy moves in to the Suncoast. We will also see a 20-30% chance for a few brief showers. Most of the rain will be inland if we see any at all. The high on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

We warm up on Monday and it stays that way through Thursday of next week with a high near 80 each day and a low around 60 under mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.