Bradenton woman sentenced for dealing methamphetamine

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton woman was sentenced Friday to five years and 10 months in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Margaret Catherine Lynch had pleaded guilty of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in 2020, Lynch and a co-conspirator sold 28 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Four months later, they sold an additional 56 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

On July 22, 2021, police served a search warrant at Lynch’s home. Officers seized more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and drug packaging materials during the search of the home.

Law enforcement agencies involved in the case included the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Hardee County Sheriff’s Office, and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.