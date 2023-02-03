Advertise With Us
Bradenton man with 21 warrants nabbed in Naples

Jordan Michael Raysean Brown
Jordan Michael Raysean Brown(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man with 21 arrest warrants in three counties was arrested Thursday during a routine traffic stop in Naples, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers pulled over a Nissan Versa on I-75 at about 1:30 p.m. for a traffic violation. During the stop, troopers discovered three bottles with 1,500 pills identified as generic Xanax, and two grams of marijuana.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jordan Michael Raysean Brown, 27, of Bradenton. Troopers say Brown has 21 outstanding arrest warrants from three different counties, for charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a firearm, domestic battery, criminal mischief and reckless driving.

After the traffic stop, Brown was also charged with:

  • False identification to a law enforcement officer
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Possession of marijuana (under 20 grams)

The driver, Yasmin Nicole Forester, 29, of Land O’Lakes, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.

