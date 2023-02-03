Braden River High agriculture teacher named Chalkboard Champion

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At Braden River High School, one teacher goes above and beyond.

Mr. Jonathan Heavner is an agricultural science teacher at BRHS. He’s been at the job for six years and says he loves every minute.

Teaching Ag Sci is something that always been a part of who he is. “I grew up in a very small, rural town in the Midwest, and my dad was an agriculture teacher. Agriculture was the backbone of the community. So, growing up in FFA was something that I was passionate about,” Heavner said.

He was so passionate about it that, he says in addition to his classes, he advises Braden River’s Future Farmer’s of America program.

One of his students, Matthew Powell, who is in his senior year, says he likes the hands-on learning. “What I love most about Mr. Heavner’s (class) is going outside and working out with the animals and plants,” Powell said.

His time in class inspiring him to become a veterinarian working with large animals like livestock. Powell also happened to nominate Mr. Heavner as January’s Manatee County Chalkboard Champion.

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.