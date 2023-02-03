Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Braden River High agriculture teacher named Chalkboard Champion

Jonathan Heavner is an agricultural science teacher at Braden River High School.
Jonathan Heavner is an agricultural science teacher at Braden River High School.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At Braden River High School, one teacher goes above and beyond.

Mr. Jonathan Heavner is an agricultural science teacher at BRHS. He’s been at the job for six years and says he loves every minute.

Teaching Ag Sci is something that always been a part of who he is. “I grew up in a very small, rural town in the Midwest, and my dad was an agriculture teacher. Agriculture was the backbone of the community. So, growing up in FFA was something that I was passionate about,” Heavner said.

He was so passionate about it that, he says in addition to his classes, he advises Braden River’s Future Farmer’s of America program.

One of his students, Matthew Powell, who is in his senior year, says he likes the hands-on learning. “What I love most about Mr. Heavner’s (class) is going outside and working out with the animals and plants,” Powell said.

His time in class inspiring him to become a veterinarian working with large animals like livestock. Powell also happened to nominate Mr. Heavner as January’s Manatee County Chalkboard Champion.

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and students at Parrish Community High School had a brief scare Thursday morning after...
Parrish Community High says alleged threat unfounded; medical events blamed for two lockdowns
President Patricia Okker
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
Multicar crash on I-75 NB blocking traffic . This is near Clark Road.
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
A bag of what is believed to be cocaine was found inside a North Port man's car.
North Port man faces cocaine trafficking charges
More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting in Bradenton that now has seven people...
Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case

Latest News

Tari Kelly is January's Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.
Ashton Elementary teacher named Sarasota Chalkboard Champion
dcsvr
Discovering the teen builders of the Suncoast
Teen Builders
Discovering the young airplane builders of the Suncoast
chalk
Chalkboard Champion: Tari Kelly