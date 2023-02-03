Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Ashton Elementary teacher named Sarasota Chalkboard Champion

Tari Kelly is January's Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.
Tari Kelly is January's Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At Ashton Elementary School, there is one teacher who truly is a hero. In fact, her third grade students call her “Wonder Woman.”

This “Wonder Woman” is Tari Kelly.

In her classroom, she has decorated her learning space with superhero posters and quotes. Her love for superheros is almost as strong as her love for her students.

She says her superhero theme is important for young minds, encouraging them to do the right thing and help others, much like a comic book superhero.

Kelly has been teaching for 21 years, third grade for 17 years, and there is never a dull moment, she says.

“Third grade is a really tough year. I hope that they remember that third grade was actually fun, and that they had a good year,” she said.

“And that they (students) wanted to come to school, because learning is fun.”

Tari Kelly is January’s Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.

ABC7 News at 5:30pm

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents and students at Parrish Community High School had a brief scare Thursday morning after...
Parrish Community High says alleged threat unfounded; medical events blamed for two lockdowns
President Patricia Okker
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
Multicar crash on I-75 NB blocking traffic . This is near Clark Road.
First Alert Traffic: Lanes cleared after crash on I-75 in Sarasota
A bag of what is believed to be cocaine was found inside a North Port man's car.
North Port man faces cocaine trafficking charges
More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting in Bradenton that now has seven people...
Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case

Latest News

Jonathan Heavner is an agricultural science teacher at Braden River High School.
Braden River High agriculture teacher named Chalkboard Champion
dcsvr
Discovering the teen builders of the Suncoast
Teen Builders
Discovering the young airplane builders of the Suncoast
chalk
Chalkboard Champion: Tari Kelly