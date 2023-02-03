Ashton Elementary teacher named Sarasota Chalkboard Champion

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At Ashton Elementary School, there is one teacher who truly is a hero. In fact, her third grade students call her “Wonder Woman.”

This “Wonder Woman” is Tari Kelly.

In her classroom, she has decorated her learning space with superhero posters and quotes. Her love for superheros is almost as strong as her love for her students.

She says her superhero theme is important for young minds, encouraging them to do the right thing and help others, much like a comic book superhero.

Kelly has been teaching for 21 years, third grade for 17 years, and there is never a dull moment, she says.

“Third grade is a really tough year. I hope that they remember that third grade was actually fun, and that they had a good year,” she said.

“And that they (students) wanted to come to school, because learning is fun.”

Tari Kelly is January’s Sarasota County Chalkboard Champion.

