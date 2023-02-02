Advertise With Us
SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the early morning sky, launching 53 Starlink satellites to...
(SPACEX)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (WWSB) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the early morning sky Thursday, launching 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The successful launch just before 3 a.m. at Launch Complex 39A was Falcon 9′s 200th mission and the fifth launch for that booster, which landed intact on a drone ship off the Florida coast after the launch.

Starlink satellites provide broadband internet in remote and rural locations. Weighing between 500 and 2,500 pounds, there are currently more than 3,500 such satellites in orbit.

SpaceX plans two more launches this month. On Feb 5, another Falcon 9 will attempt to place a Spanish company’s communications satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Another launch set for Feb. 26 will carry four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station for a six-month stay.

The crew includes two NASA astronauts, Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, Sultan Al Neyadi from the the United Arab Emirates, and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

