Seven now charged with murder in Bradenton shooting case

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - More details have been released in a Jan. 23 shooting that now has seven people charged with murder, police say.

On the evening of the incident, detectives say multiple suspects arrived at a home in the 100 block of 10th Avenue West to commit an armed robbery.

During the robbery, the suspects fired more than 60 shots, wounding three victims. One of the victims, a 28-year-old man, died of his injuries Jan. 31. A second victim remains hospitalized. A third victim received non-life-threatening injuries. The victims’ identities are not being released due to Marsy’s Law.

Two men originally arrested, Jerome Williams, 20, and Tyreak Allen, 20, are now charged with murder and are in custody at the Manatee County Jail.

A third suspect, Kevion Brooks, 22, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with murder. He is currently in custody in Hillsborough County.

Late Wednesday, Bradenton police named four more suspects in the case and have filed armed robbery and first-degree murder charges against:

Dorian Brooks, 24

Kobe Brooks, 19

Shamar Mobley, 20

A 17-year-old boy who ABC7 will not identify because he is a minor.

Bradenton police are still seeking information from witnesses to the shooting. anyone with information is asked to contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. You also may email any information on this or other cases to BPDTips@BradentonPD.com.

To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers (toll-free) at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or send an anonymous E-Tip through manateecrimestoppers.com.

