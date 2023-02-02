School Board of Manatee County seeking input on superintendent selection

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School Board of Manatee County is asking for parents, employees and the public in the district to provide input on the search for the school’s next superintendent.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders, who has served since June 2018, is retiring at the end of June. Her last day as superintendent will be Friday, June 30, 2023.

School Board members are working closely with the Florida School Boards Association and providing a variety of ways to participate in the search. The board has created a survey produced by the board, which you can find here.

The district is also hosting four Community Forums are scheduled at high schools across the county for individuals to provide thoughts and ideas in person. The Community Forums are scheduled as follows:

February 15, 2023 Palmetto High School Media Center

4:30-5:30 p.m. Principals & District Administrators Welcome

6:00-7:00 p.m. General Public Welcome

February 21, 2023 Southeast High School Media Center

4:30-5:30 p.m. Support Staff Welcome

6:00-7:00 p.m. General Public Welcome

February 22, 2023 Parrish High School Cafeteria

6:00-7:00 p.m. General Public Welcome & Virtual Option via TEAMS Link and Phone Conference Line

February 23, 2023 Braden River High School Media Center

4:30-5:30 p.m. Teachers & Para Professionals Welcome

6:00-7:00 p.m. General Public Welcome

Employees are welcome to attend any of the meetings.

“Receiving constructive and supportive input from our parents, teachers, employees and community is an essential part of the process of selecting the next superintendent for our district,” said School Board Chair Chad Choate III. “Your voice and your opinions can make a difference, so please take the time to let us hear from you.”

The final selection of a superintendent is set for May 2023.

