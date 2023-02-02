Patchy morning fog, then afternoon sun

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s like the movie Groundhog Day, reliving the same weather day after day. That means the chance for morning fog (again) followed by afternoon sun (again). Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland (again). By Friday a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the USA! Winds will pick up Friday and even stronger winds out of the Northeast Saturday. Drier air returns Friday afternoon, so our chance for foggy mornings evaporates for several days.

Only one beach reported a Slight respiratory irritation from Red Tide Wednesday afternoon. That was Siesta Key beach. The rest of our Suncoast beaches reported no irritation, but this does change from day to day. The highest concentrations are farther south near Ft. Myers.

Red tide (Station)

