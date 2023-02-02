Parrish Community High gets alleged threat; medical events blamed for two lockdowns

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Parents and students at Parrish Community High School had a brief scare Thursday morning after an alarm was accidentally triggered, a day after threats were reported against the school, officials say.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning there is no active threat. “Information has been circulating that there is a threat. Due to a misunderstanding, an alarm was activated at 10:30 a.m. Deputies are on scene as a precaution and the school is resuming normal operations,” the sheriff’s office said on Twitter.

This comes on the heels of an email sent to parents last night, saying deputies were investigating an alleged threat. “We are calling to inform you that School and District Security are working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate alleged threats ... associated with our school,” the message said.

Manatee school district spokesman Michael Barber told ABC7 the school has had two lockdowns, Wednesday and Thursday morning, “triggered by medical emergencies on campus.”

Barber also said law enforcement and school district security were called to the campus each of the last two days to investigate alleged threats associated with the school.

“Both threats have been investigated and deemed to be unfounded by law enforcement,” Barber said via email Thursday morning.

“The situation at Parrish Community is under control and there is an increased presence of district and law enforcement security to keep the campus calm,” he said.

The full text of Wednesday night’s message:

Parents and Families,

We are calling to inform you that School and District Security are working with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate alleged threats reported through FortifyFL associated with our school. FortifyFL is a reporting tool that allows students and the community to anonymously report information regarding alleged threats involving schools.

The Sheriff’s Office and District Security are well aware of the situation and there will be an increased security presence in and around our campus.

Parents, please take this opportunity to speak with your students about the seriousness of making any type of threat against a school, even if done in jest. Any threat made against our school or students can lead to life-altering legal and school district consequences.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.