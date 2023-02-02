Advertise With Us
OPD arrests man accused of sexually battering 80-year-old woman

Taquino Williams, 31, arrested for raping an 80-year-old woman in her home.
Taquino Williams, 31, arrested for raping an 80-year-old woman in her home.(OPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police Department has arrested the man they suspect of entering an 80-year-old woman’s home and sexually battering her.

Officers arrested Taquino Williams, 31, for raping an 80-year-old woman in her home. Williams has been charged with Armed Residential Burglary, Armed Sexual Battery, and Possession of Burglary Tools

Officers released a photo of a person of interest in the case on Thursday. They say the day before an 80-year-old woman, who is battling cancer, was battered at the Saddleworth Green Apartments, on Southwest 41st Street.

Officers say the woman was alone when the attacker entered her home and sexually assaulted her. He was carrying a screwdriver and poked the victim with it.

In the surveillance video, the person of interest can be seen holding a screwdriver.

The department offered a cash payment to anyone who can provide information leading to the identification of the subject. If you have any information about this person, please call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously by dialing **TIPS.

