More patchy fog and then a front for Friday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Conditions are once again ripe for some patchy fog to start the day on Thursday. We will see some fog up until about 8 a.m. or 9 and then the fog will lift and mostly sunny skies are expected for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be warm once again with highs the upper 70s to near 80 at the coast and low to mid 80s elsewhere.

Friday is the day we will see increasing cloudiness becoming mostly cloudy by noon as the front begins to move closer. The front is not all that strong and temperatures will only drop slightly behind the front. We will see much lower humidity once the front passes and the winds turn toward the NNE and those winds will pick up behind the passage of this front. Highs on Friday will reach into the mid to upper 70s by noon and then quickly fall during the mid to late afternoon into the low 70s.

Saturday we start off cooler but still above average with lows in the mid 50s. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be breezy on Saturday with winds out of the NE and then East later in the day at 15-20 mph and some higher gusts.

Sunday should be nice with the winds coming down just a bit under partly cloudy skies along with a 20% chance for a shower or two. Highs on Sunday in the mid to upper 70s with winds out of the ESE at 10-15 mph.

Warms up quickly after Saturday (WWSB)

Monday through Wednesday we warm back up to near 80 with mostly sunny skies with little chance for rain. The next front is due next Friday the 10th of Feb.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.