Charlotte County storm debris drop-off locations to close

(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The last day residents can bring their storm-related debris to the Charlotte County storm debris drop-off locations is Saturday, Feb 11.

The following locations will be permanently close at 5 p.m. on that day.

  • Placida West Boat Ramp, 12560 Placida Road, Placida
  • West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
  • Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

Charlotte County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facilities will reopen with normal pre-storm business operations on Tuesday, Feb 14.

  • West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility (unlimited visits until Saturday, Feb 11), 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood
  • Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility (unlimited visits until Saturday, Feb 11), 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte

Both Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facilities are open at 9 a.m., with gates closing at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday - Saturday. All unloading of waste must be completed by 4 p.m., with no exceptions. Proof of county residency is required, and limits on allowable items will be in place.

