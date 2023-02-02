Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

74-year-old Lyft driver goes missing while on job, police say

The family of a 74-year-old Lift driver said his disappearance is a mystery. (Source: WPBF)
By Sooji Nam
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities are looking for a 74-year-old Lyft driver who has been missing for nearly three days.

Lindsay DiBetta, the daughter of 74-year-old Gary Levin, said her father’s disappearance “doesn’t add up at all.”

Levin has been officially declared a missing person case by Florida police. His family said he lives in Palm Beach Gardens, but say they haven’t heard from him since Monday afternoon.

“Lyft said at this point they can only share that he was active on the app at 1:22 p.m.,” DiBetta said. “They won’t tell us if he picked someone up, or dropped someone off.”

Levin’s family said highway scans showed Levin’s 2022 red Kia Stinger in Miami, Okeechobee County, Sumter County and near Gainesville. Its license plate is 81ABTY.

“I can’t imagine him going and picking someone up in Miami and then going to Okeechobee,” DiBetta said. “He would have let his girlfriend know. They had dinner plans on Monday night, and he never came home. He would let her know.”

DiBetta said her father’s phone has been off since 2 p.m. Tuesday.

“In my mind, it makes me feel like someone took his car,” DiBetta said.

Levin’s loved ones said he is about 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

“He is 100% a technology guy. And he’s always posting on Facebook, and he also uses his GPS for everything on his phone. So, it doesn’t make sense that he would be driving the Lyft car and not even have his GPS on,” DiBetta said.

Police said Levin has no known medical conditions and didn’t make any threats against himself.

Copyright 2023 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Patricia Okker
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
Parents and students at Parrish Community High School had a brief scare Thursday morning after...
Parrish Community High gets alleged threat; medical events blamed for two lockdowns
A crash is blocking several lanes of northbound Tamiami Trail near Webber Street.
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami

Latest News

Charlotte County storm debris drop-off locations to close
FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
House GOP votes to oust Democrat Omar from major committee
FILE - A man visits a memorial outside Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., Thursday,...
Dance hall 911 caller: ‘He might start shooting again’
An Alzheimer's special care center is facing a $10,000 fine for mistakenly pronouncing one of...
Woman declared dead found still alive inside funeral home