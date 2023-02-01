Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Taylor Ranch Elementary briefly placed on lockdown after altercation

WWSB Generic Stock 7
WWSB Generic Stock 7(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There was an increased police presence at a Venice school Wednesday after a brief altercation.

Officials with Sarasota County Schools stated that an altercation between two adults in the front office spilled over into the parking lot. Out of an abundance of caution, a limited lockdown was placed.

This was the letter sent to parents at the school:

Good afternoon TRS Family,

This is Principal Spielman with a message about TRS school safety.

Unfortunately there was an altercation between two adults in the front office & school parking lot earlier this afternoon that prompted us to put the school on a limited lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The limited lockdown lasted about 10 minutes.

Though our school police & local law enforcement are still investigating this matter, we want to assure you that all students, teachers, and staff members are safe. The presence of any additional law enforcement on campus, regardless of the situation, attracts attention and we wanted to make you aware of this incident in case your child came home with questions or concerns.

Thank you for your continued support of our school community. We look forward to a great rest of the school day!

Warmly,

Tara Spielman

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash is blocking several lanes of northbound Tamiami Trail near Webber Street.
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
President Patricia Okker
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them
Troopers prevented a potential tragedy by stopping this smoking Ford Mustang at 114 mph on...
Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

Latest News

New road projects coming to Suncoast
Fruitville and 75
New road projects coming to Suncoast
FDOT moves US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout lane closures to Sunday
Manatee County Commissioner Vanessa Baugh speaks to thee Florida Commission on Ethics Friday,...
Commission on Ethics sends censure against Manatee County commissioner to governor