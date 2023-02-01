Taylor Ranch Elementary briefly placed on lockdown after altercation

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - There was an increased police presence at a Venice school Wednesday after a brief altercation.

Officials with Sarasota County Schools stated that an altercation between two adults in the front office spilled over into the parking lot. Out of an abundance of caution, a limited lockdown was placed.

This was the letter sent to parents at the school:

Good afternoon TRS Family,

This is Principal Spielman with a message about TRS school safety.

Unfortunately there was an altercation between two adults in the front office & school parking lot earlier this afternoon that prompted us to put the school on a limited lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The limited lockdown lasted about 10 minutes.

Though our school police & local law enforcement are still investigating this matter, we want to assure you that all students, teachers, and staff members are safe. The presence of any additional law enforcement on campus, regardless of the situation, attracts attention and we wanted to make you aware of this incident in case your child came home with questions or concerns.

Thank you for your continued support of our school community. We look forward to a great rest of the school day!

Warmly,

Tara Spielman

