Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Tampa man wins $1 million playing Powerball

We have a Powerball winner!
We have a Powerball winner!(Powerball)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022.

Ronald Carlson, 62 of Tampa, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

Carlson purchased his $1 million-winning Powerball ticket from the Publix on Anderson Road in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held tonight at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $653 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing. Powerball drawings are broadcast live, in high definition, from the Lottery’s state of the art draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Lottery’s website and official YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/floridalottery. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery’s website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash is blocking several lanes of northbound Tamiami Trail near Webber Street.
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
President Patricia Okker
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them
Kaylie Moya and Shakeria Mitchell
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man

Latest News

DeSantis announces Framework for Freedom Budget details
Teen Builders
Discovering the young airplane builders of the Suncoast
A 29-year-old Sarasota man was critically injured Tuesday night when he was struck by a car in...
Pedestrian injured in Venice crash
MoSun
Afternoon sun to start February!