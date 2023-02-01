Tampa man wins $1 million playing Powerball

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Tampa man has won a $1 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 10, 2022.

Ronald Carlson, 62 of Tampa, matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.

Carlson purchased his $1 million-winning Powerball ticket from the Publix on Anderson Road in Tampa. The retailer will receive a $1,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The next Powerball drawing will be held tonight at 10:59 p.m., ET, with an estimated $653 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing. Powerball drawings are broadcast live, in high definition, from the Lottery’s state of the art draw studio in Tallahassee. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Lottery’s website and official YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/floridalottery. Winning numbers are available on the Lottery’s website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

