Some early fog, then afternoon sun to start February!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some early fog, then afternoon sun to start February!

High humidity starts the day with areas of morning fog for the first day of February. Sunshine rules the rest of the day once the sun is high enough to burn off the clouds. Highs are in the 70s, with a few 80s farther inland. By Friday a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the USA!

Only a few southern beaches reported a Slight respiratory irritation from Red Tide Tuesday. Venice and Nokomis have slightly elevated concentrations of the Red Tide algae as of the last report. The highest concentrations are farther south near Ft. Myers. Good news for our Suncoast beaches!

