Pedestrian injured in Venice crash

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old Sarasota man was critically injured Tuesday night when he was struck by a car in Venice, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the man was on foot, attempting to cross U.S. 41 south of Shamrock Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

A sedan, driven by a 61-year-old Port Charlotte man, was heading south on U.S. 41 and hit the pedestrian as he was walking across the road, troopers say.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

