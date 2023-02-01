Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Ozzy Osbourne says he is done touring, cites declining health

Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan....
Ozzy Osbourne arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the end of an era for Ozzy Osbourne.

On Wednesday, the rocker announced he’s officially done touring – and is canceling all upcoming shows – due to his declining health.

The 74-year-old said in a statement on Instagram, though his voice is fine, his body is weak and “not physically capable.”

The Grammy award winner has had a series of health setbacks in recent years, including a spine injury from an accident and a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

His post said ticket refunds will be made available.

Meanwhile, Osbourne said his team is working on ways for him to be able to perform without having to travel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash is blocking several lanes of northbound Tamiami Trail near Webber Street.
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
President Patricia Okker
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them
Kaylie Moya and Shakeria Mitchell
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man

Latest News

A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
LIVE: ‘We’re all Tyre’: Family lays Nichols to rest
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to the media before an NFL football...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, says Manhattan prosecutors...
Trump’s former lawyer says DA took phones for renewed Trump hush-money probe
This combination of photos shows Loretta Lynn, from left, Christine McVie and Migos rapper...
Grammys to honor Loretta Lynn, McVie, Takeoff
Mahomes calls Arrowhead Stadium home, but now there’s officially a county-approved Mahomes Lane...
County honors Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes over 1,000 miles away from home