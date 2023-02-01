Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Michael Jackson’s nephew to star in new King of Pop film

Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in a planned...
Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in a planned biopic.(AP Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 4:16 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Jackson’s 26-year-old nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play the King of Pop in the planned biopic “Michael” to be directed by Antoine Fuqua.

Lionsgate announced Jackson’s casting Monday for the film being produced by Oscar-winning “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King.

Jaafar Jackson is the second-youngest son of Jermaine Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother. He’s put out music of his own; in 2019, he released his debut single, “Got Me Singing.” “Michael” will be his acting debut.

“I met Jaafar over two years ago and was blown away by the way he organically personifies the spirit and personality of Michael,” said King in a statement. “It was something so powerful that even after conducting a worldwide search, it was clear that he is the only person to take on this role.”

On Instagram, Fuqua shared a black-and-white photograph of Jaafar Jackson in character. Fuqua added in a statement that Jaafar Jackson “has a natural ability to emulate Michael and such a great chemistry with the camera.”

On Twitter, Jaafar Jackson said he’s “humbled and honored to bring my uncle Michael’s story to life.”

“Michael” will be an authorized portrait of the pop star, who died in 2009. The film, scripted by “Gladiator” and “The Aviator” screenwriter John Logan, is being produced with the cooperation of the singer’s estate.

“Jaafar embodies my son,” Katherine Jackson said in a statement. “It’s so wonderful to see him carry on the Jackson legacy of entertainers and performers.”

“Michael” is to begin shooting this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash is blocking several lanes of northbound Tamiami Trail near Webber Street.
First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
President Patricia Okker
New College President Okker terminated by Board of Trustees
missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Police charged Emily Shaw, 58, with kidnapping and assault after she reportedly kidnapped and...
Police: Woman kidnapped, tied up 2 victims before beating them
Troopers prevented a potential tragedy by stopping this smoking Ford Mustang at 114 mph on...
Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

Latest News

FILE - Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is shown.
FBI searches Biden’s vacation home; no classified documents
A woman uses her phone to light her way in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
Russia said eyeing eastern Ukraine push; Kyiv targets graft
WWSB Generic Stock 7
Taylor Ranch Elementary briefly placed on lockdown after altercation
The contest runs from Feb. 10-16 at all Cracker Barrel locations nationwide.
Propose at Cracker Barrel on Valentine’s Day and you could win free food for a year
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Jan. 17, 2023, in...
Impassioned calls for police reform at Tyre Nichols’ funeral