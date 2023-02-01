Local football fans wish Tom Brady well in retirement

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s the end of an era as Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning. Brady posted a short but sweet video letting fans know he was hanging up his cleats for good.

Tom Brady is ending his football career after 23 years in the NFL. The man most football fans call the “Greatest of All-Time” has won seven Super Bowls, one of which was with Tampa Bay.

In Brady’s words, he says he already “used up his emotional retirement essay last year.” As a result, his video announcement was only about one minute long—and his parting words were gratitude for his supporters.

“I really thank you guys so much—to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever but there’s too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn’t change a thing. Thank you all,” said Brady

Former Bucs kicker and NFL Champion Martin Gramatica said he’s sad #12 is ending his football career. But, he’s grateful for Brady’s time with the organization.

“It’s a sad time. But, thankful that after he left New England that he chose the Bucs and gave us a Super Bowl. So, nothing but gratitude for Brady and everything he’s done for the Tampa Bay community,” said Gramatica.

After what Gramatica calls a dry spell, he said Tom Brady reignited the Buccaneer organization and brought life back to Tampa Bay.

“When you talk about changing the culture, it really does work like that. You have to eventually put a stop to the losing, win, and that’s what Brady did for us here in Tampa,” said Gramatica.

David Baas is a former center for the New York Giants who beat Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Baas also attended Brady’s alma mater, the University of Michigan.

Now living in Sarasota, he has enjoyed watching Brady’s career on the Suncoast.

“Just the mention of his name—you talk about the greatest of all time,” said Baas. “Congratulations on a spectacular career. As always, ‘Go Blue!’ The Michigan connection is always there. But, to be the GOAT is something really special and he’s obviously proud of that.”

Jeremy Hagner lives in Sarasota, he said he grew up watching Tom Brady and respects what he’s done for the sport.

“He’s always going to be the greatest. He won seven Super Bowls. It’s hard to take that away from him,” Hagner said.

Jamali Hamilton, also a Sarasota resident echoes that sentiment.

“He has taken the sport to a whole other level that we thought it probably would never get to,” said Hamilton.

This may not be the last time football fans see Tom Brady on T.V.

According to the New York Post, Brady signed a 10-year contract with Fox Sports to be a Lead Analyst.

