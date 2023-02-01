Advertise With Us
Discovering the Young Airplane Builders of the Suncoast

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What were you doing when you were 14? Mike Modrick discovered a group of teenagers building airplanes in their spare time. Not models, actual airplanes! They don’t just build them, they fly them too!

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

