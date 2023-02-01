Advertise With Us
DeSantis announces ‘Framework for Freedom’ budget details

(The Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year in Florida.

Dubbed “Framework for Freedom,“ the budget totals $113.8 billion with a reserve larger than $15 billion.

Though detailed, some highlights of the budget includes permanent tax exemptions for items relating to baby and toddlers, over-the-counter pet medications and exemption for gas stoves. DeSantis said the state would propose a total of $2 billion in tax relief, including $500 million from the already enacted toll relief program.

After a press conference at State College Tuesday and a tense board meeting at New College to enforce education mandates, the governor also released the budget for education that includes a $1 billion, an increase of $200 million in funding to provide salary increases for new and veteran teachers and other eligible instructional personnel.

You can read:

Budget highlights HERE.

The transmittal letter HERE.

The Freedom First Budget FAQs HERE.

