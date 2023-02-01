DeSantis announces ‘Framework for Freedom’ budget details
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year in Florida.
Dubbed “Framework for Freedom,“ the budget totals $113.8 billion with a reserve larger than $15 billion.
Though detailed, some highlights of the budget includes permanent tax exemptions for items relating to baby and toddlers, over-the-counter pet medications and exemption for gas stoves. DeSantis said the state would propose a total of $2 billion in tax relief, including $500 million from the already enacted toll relief program.
After a press conference at State College Tuesday and a tense board meeting at New College to enforce education mandates, the governor also released the budget for education that includes a $1 billion, an increase of $200 million in funding to provide salary increases for new and veteran teachers and other eligible instructional personnel.
You can read:
Budget highlights HERE.
The transmittal letter HERE.
The Freedom First Budget FAQs HERE.
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.