Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Students, supporters rally at New College

Students, parents alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in...
Students, parents alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in protest of what they fear is a takeover of their college by new conservative members of the board of trustees.(Jim DeLa | WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students, parents, alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in protest of what they fear is a takeover of their college by new conservative members of the board of trustees.

Two newly appointed trustees have caused particular alarm on campus.

Jason “Eddie” Speir is the founder of Inspiration Academy, a private Christian high school in Bradenton. He raised eyebrows with his criticism of what he called the prevailing atmosphere of “wokeness” at New College.

Christopher Rufo is a senior fellow for the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. He is a writer and activist and a noted opponent of critical race theory. He was with DeSantis when he signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has heavily criticized critical race theory, which examines systemic racism — as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs, commonly known as DEI.

The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March.

DeSantis and other conservatives have long argued that critical race theory, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs are racially divisive and discriminatory — and are often cited in criticism of what they often call “woke” ideology in education.

Student Kacie Bates called the new trustees’ efforts a “rhetorical book burning, attacking out educational freedom. i believe we have the power to put the fire out,” she said. “But even if we drown, I know we’ll have helped get others to shore.”

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, spoke at the rally, “Let us be clear, y’all. This is all one giant conservative grift.”

“But it’s also dangerous ... no matter your (political) persuasion, you should be alarmed at what’s happening here at New College, what happening at colleges and universities and K-12 here in the great state of Florida.”

The rally was in advance of the first board of trustees meeting with all six of DeSantis’ appointments.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
Kaylie Moya and Shakeria Mitchell
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
A fire truck at the location.
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Latest News

Students and supporters protest proposed changes at New College of Florida.
Rally to save New College of Florida
FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
Lakeland Police hold a press conference on shooting.
Lakeland Police provide update on mass shooting, officers locate car
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton