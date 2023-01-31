Students, supporters rally at New College

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Students, parents, alumni and community supporters rallied at New College of Florida Tuesday, in protest of what they fear is a takeover of their college by new conservative members of the board of trustees.

Two newly appointed trustees have caused particular alarm on campus.

Jason “Eddie” Speir is the founder of Inspiration Academy, a private Christian high school in Bradenton. He raised eyebrows with his criticism of what he called the prevailing atmosphere of “wokeness” at New College.

Christopher Rufo is a senior fellow for the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank. He is a writer and activist and a noted opponent of critical race theory. He was with DeSantis when he signed the Parental Rights in Education Act, called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its critics.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory.

DeSantis, a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, has heavily criticized critical race theory, which examines systemic racism — as well as diversity, equity and inclusion programs, commonly known as DEI.

The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March.

DeSantis and other conservatives have long argued that critical race theory, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs are racially divisive and discriminatory — and are often cited in criticism of what they often call “woke” ideology in education.

Student Kacie Bates called the new trustees’ efforts a “rhetorical book burning, attacking out educational freedom. i believe we have the power to put the fire out,” she said. “But even if we drown, I know we’ll have helped get others to shore.”

Florida State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, spoke at the rally, “Let us be clear, y’all. This is all one giant conservative grift.”

“But it’s also dangerous ... no matter your (political) persuasion, you should be alarmed at what’s happening here at New College, what happening at colleges and universities and K-12 here in the great state of Florida.”

The rally was in advance of the first board of trustees meeting with all six of DeSantis’ appointments.

