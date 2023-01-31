Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton

FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities.

Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say in June and July of 2022, Veliz Villeda and others were part of a meth distribution conspiracy moving large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine throughout Central and South Florida, and Alabama.

In June 2022, Veliz Villeda obtained crystal methamphetamine from a co-conspirator in Alabama. He later sold the drugs to a confidential source in Bradenton. In July 2022, Veliz Villeda again traveled from Hialeah to Bradenton and sold more high-purity crystal methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bradenton Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol. It was being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David W.A. Chee.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
Kaylie Moya and Shakeria Mitchell
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
A fire truck at the location.
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Latest News

Lakeland Police hold a press conference on shooting.
Lakeland Police provide update on mass shooting, officers locate car
Governor Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis holding press conference today in Bradenton
. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch gestures during his State of the City speech Monday, Jan. 30,...
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment
Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against journalist Bob Woodward, claiming he never had permission...
Trump lawsuit claims Woodward audiobook violates copyright