South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - A South Florida man was sentenced to six and a half years in federal prison Tuesday for dealing methamphetamine in Bradenton and other cities.

Hector Enrique Veliz Villeda, 31, of Hialeah had pleaded guilty in October of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say in June and July of 2022, Veliz Villeda and others were part of a meth distribution conspiracy moving large quantities of high-purity methamphetamine throughout Central and South Florida, and Alabama.

In June 2022, Veliz Villeda obtained crystal methamphetamine from a co-conspirator in Alabama. He later sold the drugs to a confidential source in Bradenton. In July 2022, Veliz Villeda again traveled from Hialeah to Bradenton and sold more high-purity crystal methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the United States Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, the Bradenton Police Department, and the Florida Highway Patrol. It was being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David W.A. Chee.

