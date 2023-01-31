Advertise With Us
Some morning fog, afternoon sun, and a Friday shower

By Mike Modrick
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Dew points are back into the 60s and with higher humidity comes areas of morning fog. Sunshine rules the rest of the day once the sun is high enough to burn off the clouds. Patches of fog are possible again Wednesday morning. A slight sea breeze coming across the cooler waters of the Bay could keep most of us in the 70s for highs, with a few 80s farther inland. By Friday a cold front moves across Florida with a few afternoon and evening showers possible. Even after this front moves away, this time our highs could hold in the 70s, keeping the Suncoast the warmest part of the USA!

Only a few beaches reported a Slight respiratory irritation from Red Tide Monday - More good news for a beach afternoon!

red tide
red tide(Station)

