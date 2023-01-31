Sarasota Police Department asking hit and run suspects to come forward

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police Department is asking the suspects responsible for the death of two pedestrians from two different hit-and-run incidents to come forward.

The crashes both happened on Friday within 20 minutes of each other on Fruitville Road. The first at the intersection of Orange Avenue and the second at Beneva Road. The crash on Orange Avenue happened at 11:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found out there was another hit-and-run almost three miles down the road. The second crash happened at 11:50 p.m.

“We right now have reason to believe these are two separate hit-and-run crashes, where there are two victims that have unfortunately lost their lives, and we believe we have two different suspects,” said Genevieve Judge, Sarasota Police Department Public Information Officer.

The first victim was a 56-year-old Sarasota man who was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital and people close to him told ABC 7 that he just had a new grandchild born six weeks ago.

The second victim was a 64-year-old Tennessee man who was found dead at the scene.

“If you were involved and you know that you were involved, please come forward. Right now we have two families that are grieving. We have a victim advocate that had to wake these families up at one o’clock in the morning and let them know that their loved one had passed away. Come forward,” said Judge. “It’s the right thing to do and it’s the humane thing to do.”

One pedestrian at the Beneva intersection frequently crosses that intersection on his mobility scooter and recalled being hit multiple times crossing the sidewalks. Douglas Carnahan said drivers on Fruitville Road don’t pay attention.

“He’s looking west and he doesn’t see me. I’m almost across and he turns right, accelerates, and runs me over. My head is on a pivot. I’m looking everywhere because they’re not,” said Carnahan.

Carnahan said his heart goes out to the families that lost their loved ones and hopes the suspects are caught.

