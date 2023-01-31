Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Santos tells colleagues he won’t serve on 2 committees

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos told Republican colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday he won't serve on his two committees for now, GOP lawmakers say.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. George Santos of New York told GOP colleagues in a closed-door meeting Tuesday that he is temporarily stepping down from his two congressional committees, lawmakers said.

Santos has faced numerous calls for his resignation and is facing multiple investigations by prosecutors over his personal and campaign finances and lies about his resume and family background.

Santos was assigned to the House Committee on Small Business and to the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
Kaylie Moya and Shakeria Mitchell
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
A fire truck at the location.
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Latest News

A woman was shot and seriously injured while out for a jog in Tennessee Monday, according to...
Woman shot, seriously injured during jog
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
Report: US spends most on health care but has worst health outcomes
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals
Parents are worried about their children's mental health, according to a survey.
Children’s mental health tops list of parent worries, survey says