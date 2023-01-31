North Port ranks as second fastest growing city in the U.S.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port is the second fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to a study by Quicken Loans.

In April 2010, North Port had a population of about 57,000 As of July 2021, the city grew to approximately 80,000 people, US Census data shows.

City Manager Jerome Fletcher said he’s really excited about the growth. He believes the pace of the city and its diversity are two big factors that play into it. While he thinks this is a positive thing, he also emphasizes the need for balance.

“We have 104 square miles so I think there’s tons of room to grow. But what I will say is, as people keep moving down here we need to make sure we have the right balance. It has to be very intentional and have a thoughtful balance. We want to balance the environment with the development, as well as a home style and life which allows people to be their best here in the city,” said Fletcher.

Fletcher also attributed the growth to the $1.69 million Gov. Ron DeSantis granted the city in 2021 to help with infrastructure and job growth. He said he believes that money helped move their name to the top of many people’s lists as a place to put down roots.

Anthony Gallo moved to North Port from Upstate New York. He said he’s enjoyed watching the city he loves grow so much over the years. “It’s a nice place to live, that’s why people are coming here,” Gallo said. “North Port was a little tiny community 20 years ago. I watched it grow. They have everything you want in this community.”

William Keach is a snowbird from the northern U.S. who wasn’t surprised to hear the news. One of the big reasons Keach comes here every year is the ability to continue riding his motorcycle year-round. “It’s enjoyable. It’s terribly enjoyable compared to not having a bike or going out and risking your life in the cold weather up north,” said Keach.

