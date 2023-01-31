Manatee County repeals prohibition of dog and cat sales

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Commissioners in Manatee County voted 5-1 to get rid of an ordinance that bans the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores.

Many people attended the meeting who spoke about the potential dangers this could have on the problematic puppy mill market. According to the Humane Society of the United States, they conducted an investigation on a Petland store in Sarasota in 2019.

In this investigation, they found that 28 of the 70 puppies on display were sick with various illnesses such as diarrhea, vomiting, and respiratory problems.

A couple of Petland store owners addressed the commission saying their stores only purchase from breeders who are free of USDA violations within the past two years—and they visit those facilities frequently to check on them.

“The amount of care and effort our employees put forth are second to none,” said Petland Bradenton Owner Neil Benecke. “We are in fact part of the solution to the puppy mills. Preventing a store like ours from selling puppies from professionally licensed breeders in good standing with the USDA only opens the door for consumers to find puppies from unregulated and unlicensed sources like puppy mills.”

Benecke and Petland Sarasota store owner Samir Sutaria commented in the meeting stating their stores would go bankrupt without the sale of cats and dogs.

“Myself and my two brother’s families will be left with empty shelves, impending bankruptcy, and a loss for everything we’ve ever worked for so hard,” said Benecke.

“We pay our sales tax, follow health codes, and joyfully give back where we can. Under that social contract, all we ask is the right to exist,” said Sutaria.

Kate MacFall of the Humane Society said she’s concerned pet stores like Petland will perpetuate the issues surrounding puppy mills across the nation. She explained there’s a way to be profitable without having to sell puppies.

“We don’t want anyone to lose their job, we don’t want any business to close. We want them to phase out and transition into a humane pet store model like countless stores have already done,” said MacFall. “Work with their local shelter groups, promote pet adoption, sell all sorts of goods and supplies—which is more profitable anyway according to the national standards.”

Carole Whitmore is a former Manatee County Commissioner who worked to get the ban passed while in office.

“I’ve been a champion for this ban for 10 years, and as a county commissioner, it took 10 years to get it passed. Literally, the first meeting Petland showed up and asked for it to be reversed,” said Whitmore.

Some of the commissioners said they would rather the federal or state governments decide whether or not the sale of cats and dogs should be legal for pet stores. The only commissioner to vote in favor of the ban was George Kruse who said these types of issues should first be dealt with at the local level.

