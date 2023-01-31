Lakeland Police provide update on mass shooting, officers locate car

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Lakeland say that they believe they have found the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting Monday that injured 11 people.

Police Chief Sam Taylor held a press conference in Lakeland Tuesday on the investigation. Authorities say they found a dark blue Nissan they believe is related to the investigation.

The shooting happened Monday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Avenue. It’s believed the shooters are from Polk County. No arrests have been made. Authorities also say a large quantity of marijuana was found at the scene.

They have since towed a blue Nissan in for forensic testing.

Two of the victims have critical injuries. Others involved have since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.