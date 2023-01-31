Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Lakeland Police provide update on mass shooting, officers locate car

Lakeland Police hold a press conference on shooting.
Lakeland Police hold a press conference on shooting.(Lakeland Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKELAND, Fla. (WWSB) - Police in Lakeland say that they believe they have found the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting Monday that injured 11 people.

Police Chief Sam Taylor held a press conference in Lakeland Tuesday on the investigation. Authorities say they found a dark blue Nissan they believe is related to the investigation.

The shooting happened Monday around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Iowa Avenue North and Plum Avenue. It’s believed the shooters are from Polk County. No arrests have been made. Authorities also say a large quantity of marijuana was found at the scene.

They have since towed a blue Nissan in for forensic testing.

Two of the victims have critical injuries. Others involved have since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
Kaylie Moya and Shakeria Mitchell
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
A fire truck at the location.
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Latest News

FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton
Governor Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis vows to rid State College of ‘indoctrination’
. Petersburg mayor Ken Welch gestures during his State of the City speech Monday, Jan. 30,...
Plan outlined for new Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, redevelopment