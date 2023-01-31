Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.(Camp Hill Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Pa. (Gray News) – Talk about the cutest yearbook photo ever!

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.

The Camp Hill Police Department shared the photo, saying what a great job Gibbs did posing.

According to the scholarship page that pays for Gibbs’ ongoing care, the dog heads to school every day “bringing smiles, compassion and support to all our Camp Hill students.”

“Word has it he’s great at easing test anxiety!” the page reads.

Gibbs is the first ever K-9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

missing Sarasota woman
Sarasota police searching for missing woman
Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes
Kaylie Moya and Shakeria Mitchell
Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man
A fire truck at the location.
Storage unit fire in Bradenton
Multiple people were injured Monday in a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, according to police.
Police: 10 wounded in drive-by shooting in Florida

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are...
LIVE: Biden to highlight grant for NYC rail tunnel under Hudson
FILE - The Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington, Nov. 28, 2018. The Justice...
Child welfare algorithm faces Justice Department scrutiny
FILE - R. Kelly is shown in a booking photo from 2019.
Judge drops R. Kelly sex-abuse charges at prosecutor’s wish
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
South Florida man gets six years for dealing meth in Bradenton
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas