Gov. Ron DeSantis holding pressing conference today in Bradenton
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference this morning at State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota.
The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m.
State University System of Florida Chancellor Ray Rodrigues is also expected to speak at the press conference.
ABC7 will have a crew at the conference and we will be carrying it live on our ABC7 Facebook Page.
