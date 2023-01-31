Foggy forecast for some Tuesday A.M.

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a large area of high pressure centered over Florida we can expect to see more of the same on Tuesday with generally clear skies and warm weather. The only downside will be some patchy fog that will form under clear skies and light winds overnight.

The fog could be thick in some areas especially just before sunrise up until 8 a.m. or so. Low temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. This is well above the average low for this time of year which is 53 degrees.

Fog should be out of here by 9 a.m. (WWSB)

The fog will burn off and then we will see mostly sunny skies with a high temperature around 80 degrees. This too is well above the average of 73 degrees. Winds will be light out of the east at 5 mph turning to the west near the coast at 5 mph by the early afternoon. Should be a really nice beach day once again.

Some patchy fog once again on Wednesday morning followed by mostly sunny skies and a high around 80 degrees.

Thursday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s inland and near 80 degrees at the coast. The winds will be picking up a bit out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Cold front to bring some rain late Friday (WWSB)

Friday a storm system approaches look for the winds to pick up an clouds on the increase. We will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures warming into the mid 70s. The rain chance is at 50% for mainly late day showers and a few isolated thunderstorms. It looks like most of the rain at this time will be occurring after the sun sets on Friday and should be out of here by the time the sun rises on Saturday. There could be some advisories for boaters both Friday and Saturday due to the increase in winds.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.

