First Alert Traffic: Car into building on South Tamiami
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police units are responding to the scene after a car crashed into a structure.
The crash occurred in 2900-block of South Tamiami Trail. There are no reported injuries but the crash has blocked multiple lanes of US-41.
South Tamiami Trail is down to one lane southbound and one lane northbound. This is in the area near Webber Street.
