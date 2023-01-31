FDOT announces lane closures for US 41/Gulfstream Roundabout

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced lane closures for the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout.

The lane closures start on Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Friday, Feb. 3. Access will be maintained for all routes, see lane closure work details below.

Nighttime/Lane Closures:

· The inside lanes on US 41 between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue will be closed.

· The eastbound outside lane exiting the island will be closed.

· Lane closures will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday nights.

· Crews will excavate existing pavement and prepare the curb pad for concrete. This work will require machinery to excavate existing pavement, expect noise from backup alarms and equipment operation.

Daytime/Lane Closures:

· The inside lanes on US 41 between Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue will be closed.

· The eastbound outside lane exiting the island will be closed.

· Lane closures will be in effect Thursday and Friday between 4 a.m. - 2 p.m.

· These lane closures are necessary as crews pour concrete for new median curb and new storm drain inspections.

Please use caution as you drive through the area and keep an eye out for concrete trucks, equipment and personnel entering/exiting the work zones.

