Warm Sunny Days and Cool Nights Ahead

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The warmer weather has arrived and is expected to stick around this week. Expect daytime highs near 80 degrees, and overnight lows in the low 60s through Thursday. A front moves in Friday which will dampen the Suncoast soil, and kick up the boat sails with increased wind. The dewpoints rise into the upper 60s so it will feel more humid than last week.

Beach and boating conditions look beautiful for the next few days. Expect winds at just five knots. Seas will be around one foot with mostly sunny skies and the water conditions will be smooth through at least Wednesday. Rain chances pop up to 40% on Friday with the arrival of the front.

