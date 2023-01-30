A warm end to January

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have warm air to end the month and to start February. This is our third consecutive La Nina Winter, which tends to be warm and dry in Florida. In January 2022, we had 12 days 80° or above. This January we’ll end up with 5 or 6 80°+ days. LaNina should finally end in the Spring and there’s a chance we could flip to El Nino conditions by next Winter. January 2010 was particularly cold with only one 80° day, and 9 mornings that were in the 20s and 30s. Two mornings dropped to 28° that year. For now, we’re on the warm side of life. We are tracking a cold front pushing into Florida Friday with a chance of scattered showers or a thunderstorm. Right now temps look mild after that front, still holding the 70s. We’ll see what the groundhog has to say Thursday!

La Nina (Station)

Beach conditions look good this week. Red tide irritation has been minimal with the highest concentrations farther south near Ft. Myers, for now.

red tide (Station)

