Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently.

The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.

