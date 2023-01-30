Video: Troopers stop smoking Mustang clocked at 114 mph

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol has released dash camera video of a Ford Mustang traveling at a dangerous 114 mph near Fort Myers recently.

The video shows the vehicle trailing a huge column of smoke as it sped past a patrol vehicle on State Road 82. Troopers managed to stop the speeder without incident.

Troopers prevented a potential tragedy by stopping this smoking Ford Mustang at 114 mph on State Road 82.



Extreme speeds are dangerous, plzzzzz slow down! #fhp #SafeDriving #Speeding pic.twitter.com/N6cpg1XtRR — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) January 30, 2023

