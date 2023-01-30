Two Sarasota women face felony charges after attack over a man

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Two women have been arrested in Sarasota and are facing felony charges following a fight over a man.

A probable cause affidavit issued by Sarasota County Police alleges that Kaylie Moya, 23, of Sarasota, was arguing with a 28-year-old woman over Instagram messages about their shared boyfriend, at about 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 20.

The victim, whose name is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law, told detectives that she and Moya had both been in an “on again, off again” relationship with their shared boyfriend for months. The victim says she messaged Moya with the intention of ending their arguments. She said their discussion was never resolved, and Moya stopped replying to messages.

Moya allegedly became upset and felt she was being accused of stealing their shared boyfriend from the victim.

The affidavit says Moya and and another woman, Shakeria Mitchell, 27, of Palmetto, arrived at the victim’s home at about 11 p.m., challenging the victim to come outside and fight.

When the victim refused, Moya allegedly picked up a wheelbarrow planter and threw it at a window, breaking it. Moya kicked the front door in. The two women entered the victim’s home, where her two adult female roommates and her 5-year-old daughter were in the living room.

She stated that she fled to her bedroom for safety and was followed by Moya and Mitchell, when Moya started hitting, punching and pulling her hair.

Mitchell apparently tried to intervene. Moya pinned the victim to the ground and choked her. The victim says fearing for her life, she took her .380 firearm and fired a single shot at the ceiling.

Moya and Mitchell then tried to wrestle the gun out of her hands. Mitchell eventually got ahold of the firearm and then pistol-whipped the victim. A roommate called 911, and the suspects left the scene with the victim’s firearm and the victim’s cell phone.

Moya and Mitchell face robbery, theft of a firearm, armed burglary felony charges, and battery, a misdemeanor charge. Shakeria is out on bond, and Moya is in the Sarasota County Jail without bond. The two women worked as caretakers at a local assisted living facility.

