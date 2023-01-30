Advertise With Us
Find Our Apps

Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes

Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that...
Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that happened within minutes of each other Jan. 27.(Source: MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that happened within minutes of each other Jan. 27. 

Officers do not believe the two incidents are connected.

The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Sarasota man, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with obvious signs that the man had been hit by a vehicle, police said.

He died at the hospital a short time later.  The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law. There were no known witnesses.

When officers responded to the first crash, they were notified of a second, that happened at 11:50 p.m. near Fruitville and Beneva Road. When officers arrived, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was found dead at the scene. The name of this victim is also being withheld under Marsy’s Law.  Witnesses told officers that the victim was hit by a vehicle, and the driver and vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has additional information or videos from either of these cases is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nine arrests mad in an Unlicensed Contractor Sting
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in contractor/worker’s compensation fraud sting
Maui firefighter critically injured after being sucked into storm drain during heavy rains
Firefighter sucked into storm drain and swept to sea, officials say
The Manatee County School District instructed teachers to cover their bookshelves until their...
Manatee County teachers cover up books in fear of prosecution
Officials said a 6-month-old boy at the center of a December Amber Alert has died.
Police: 6-month-old twin at center of December Amber Alert dies
Anthony Stuckey, 37, faces charges of driving while intoxicated and 15 counts of endangering...
School bus driver charged with DWI after crashing into home

Latest News

A 59-year-old Bradenton man has died after he was hit by a van while riding a bicycle on Cortez...
Bicyclist dies after being hit on Cortez Road
Sunset
A warm end to January
thumbnail
Futurecast
ABC7 News at 11pm - January 29, 2023