Two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville reported within minutes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Fruitville Road that happened within minutes of each other Jan. 27.

Officers do not believe the two incidents are connected.

The first hit-and-run crash happened near Fruitville and Orange Avenue at about 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 56-year-old Sarasota man, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with obvious signs that the man had been hit by a vehicle, police said.

He died at the hospital a short time later. The name of the victim is being withheld under Marsy’s Law. There were no known witnesses.

When officers responded to the first crash, they were notified of a second, that happened at 11:50 p.m. near Fruitville and Beneva Road. When officers arrived, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee was found dead at the scene. The name of this victim is also being withheld under Marsy’s Law. Witnesses told officers that the victim was hit by a vehicle, and the driver and vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Anyone who may have been in the area or has additional information or videos from either of these cases is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit at 941-263-6822 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

