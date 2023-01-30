Advertise With Us
Storage unit fire in Bradenton

A fire truck at the location.
A fire truck at the location.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:59 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30.

According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue reported that 12 storage units received minor smoke damage and that there are no injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

