Storage unit fire in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue responded to a fire in a Manatee County storage facility located on 920 Cortez Road at around 7:30.

According to Batallion Chief Doug Brett, firefighters were on the scene within three minutes and were able to contain the fire to a single unit.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue reported that 12 storage units received minor smoke damage and that there are no injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

